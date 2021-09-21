Satiate Your Sweet Cravings With This Multigrain Laddoo
New Delhi: Multigrain Laddoo is a simple dessert recipe and also an ideal snack to replenish your body with the essential nutrients. These laddoos are extremely rich in vitamins and will keep you full for a longer duration. So let’s check out the ingredients below:
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cup Multigrain flour
- 3 powdered green cardamom
- 1 tablespoon ghee
- 1/4 cup Water
- 1/4 cup powdered jaggery
- 1 teaspoon roasted flax seeds
- 6 roasted almonds
STEPS TO MAKE MULTIGRAIN LADDOO
- Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and fry the multi-grain flour lightly on a medium flame till golden brown. Keep it aside to cool.
- Mix jaggery powder (use solidified jaggery, if available) with 1/4 cup water in a saucepan; filter and remove the impurities. You can also skip this step if your jaggery is free of impurities.
- Rinse the pan and pour the filtered mix back to the pan, and add cardamom powder. Boil the jaggery syrup till it reaches a thick consistency.
- To check if the consistency is right, add water in a small bowl and pour half a teaspoon of jaggery syrup in it. Leave it undisturbed for 30 seconds. Try to make a ball with the dropped mixture. If you can make a softball, then the syrup is ready.
- Now, switch off the flame and mix the flour and syrup. Make sure there are no lumps. Add nuts to it and mix well.
- Grease your hands with a little ghee and make the balls. You have to make the balls while the mixture is still warm otherwise rolling the mixture will be very difficult.
- Let the balls (laddoos) rest, and cool them down. Store in an air-tight container. You can eat it anytime.