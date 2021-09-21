Multigrain Laddoo
Satiate Your Sweet Cravings With This Multigrain Laddoo

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Multigrain Laddoo is a simple dessert recipe and also an ideal snack to replenish your body with the essential nutrients. These laddoos are extremely rich in vitamins and will keep you full for a longer duration. So let’s check out the ingredients below:

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cup Multigrain flour
  • 3 powdered green cardamom
  • 1 tablespoon ghee
  • 1/4 cup Water
  • 1/4 cup powdered jaggery
  • 1 teaspoon roasted flax seeds
  • 6 roasted almonds

STEPS TO MAKE MULTIGRAIN LADDOO

  1. Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan and fry the multi-grain flour lightly on a medium flame till golden brown. Keep it aside to cool.
  2. Mix jaggery powder (use solidified jaggery, if available) with 1/4 cup water in a saucepan; filter and remove the impurities. You can also skip this step if your jaggery is free of impurities.
  3. Rinse the pan and pour the filtered mix back to the pan, and add cardamom powder. Boil the jaggery syrup till it reaches a thick consistency.
  4. To check if the consistency is right, add water in a small bowl and pour half a teaspoon of jaggery syrup in it. Leave it undisturbed for 30 seconds. Try to make a ball with the dropped mixture. If you can make a softball, then the syrup is ready.
  5. Now, switch off the flame and mix the flour and syrup. Make sure there are no lumps. Add nuts to it and mix well.
  6. Grease your hands with a little ghee and make the balls. You have to make the balls while the mixture is still warm otherwise rolling the mixture will be very difficult.
  7. Let the balls (laddoos) rest, and cool them down. Store in an air-tight container. You can eat it anytime.
Breaking