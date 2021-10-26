Puran Poli
Satiate Your Sweet Cravings With Puran Poli

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Puran Poli is a popular Mahastrian sweet flatbread made with flour, lentils, jaggery, and cardamoms. Let’s check the ingredients for the recipe.

For Puran (Dal Stuffing):

  • 1½ cup chana dal
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • ½ tsp ghee
  • 3 cup water
  • 1½ cup jaggery
  • 1 tsp ghee
  • ½ tsp cardamom powder

For poli (outer covering):

  • 2 cup wheat flour
  • 1 cup maida
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • water (for kneading)

Other ingredients:

  • maida (for dusting)
  • ghee (for roasting)

INSTRUCTIONS

How to make Puran / chana dal stuffing:

  1. Firstly, in a large bowl soak 1½ cup chana dal for 1 hour.
  2. Drain off the water and transfer it to the cooker.
  3. Add ¼ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp ghee, 3 cups water.
  4. Pressure cook for 3 whistles on medium flame.
  5. Now drain off the water separating dal and water.
  6. Transfer the dal to a large Kadai.
  7. Add 1½ cup jaggery and mix well.
  8. Once the jaggery melts, start to mash the dal.
  9. Mash until the dal turns smooth paste. you can alternatively, grind the dal and jaggery into the mixi jar.
  10. Keep cooking until the mixture thickens and holds the shape. Now add 1 tsp ghee and ½ tsp cardamom powder and cook for a minute, or until the mixture starts to separate the pan. If the mixture is undercooked, then the stuffing will be sticky, and will be difficult to make a ball.
  11. Transfer to the plate and cool slightly. Make sure not to overcook, else the stuffing turns hard.
  12. Grease hands with ghee and makes ball-sized stuffing.
  13. Finally, Puran is ready. Keep aside.

How to prepare poli (outer covering):

  1. Firstly, in a large bowl take 2 cups wheat flour, 1 cup maida, ¼ tsp turmeric, ¼ tsp salt and 2 tbsp oil.
  2. Mix well making sure all the ingredients are well combined.
  3. Now add water as required and start to knead the dough.
  4. Knead to a smooth and soft dough adding water in batches.
  5. Grease the dough with 2 tsp oil, cover, and rest for at least 1 hour.
  6. After 1 hour, punch and knead the dough again.
  7. Pinch a ball-sized dough and make a smooth ball.
  8. Form a cup by pressing the dough from the sides.
  9. Place a ball-sized prepared Puran (dal stuff).
  10. Start to stuff inside by pulling the dough without having any pleats.
  11. Now seal the dough without any cracks.
  12. Dust the ball with maida and flatten slightly.
  13. Now roll the holige gently, without putting much pressure.
