Satiate Your Sweet Cravings With Puran Poli
New Delhi: Puran Poli is a popular Mahastrian sweet flatbread made with flour, lentils, jaggery, and cardamoms. Let’s check the ingredients for the recipe.
For Puran (Dal Stuffing):
- 1½ cup chana dal
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp ghee
- 3 cup water
- 1½ cup jaggery
- 1 tsp ghee
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
For poli (outer covering):
- 2 cup wheat flour
- 1 cup maida
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- ¼ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp oil
- water (for kneading)
Other ingredients:
- maida (for dusting)
- ghee (for roasting)
INSTRUCTIONS
How to make Puran / chana dal stuffing:
- Firstly, in a large bowl soak 1½ cup chana dal for 1 hour.
- Drain off the water and transfer it to the cooker.
- Add ¼ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp ghee, 3 cups water.
- Pressure cook for 3 whistles on medium flame.
- Now drain off the water separating dal and water.
- Transfer the dal to a large Kadai.
- Add 1½ cup jaggery and mix well.
- Once the jaggery melts, start to mash the dal.
- Mash until the dal turns smooth paste. you can alternatively, grind the dal and jaggery into the mixi jar.
- Keep cooking until the mixture thickens and holds the shape. Now add 1 tsp ghee and ½ tsp cardamom powder and cook for a minute, or until the mixture starts to separate the pan. If the mixture is undercooked, then the stuffing will be sticky, and will be difficult to make a ball.
- Transfer to the plate and cool slightly. Make sure not to overcook, else the stuffing turns hard.
- Grease hands with ghee and makes ball-sized stuffing.
- Finally, Puran is ready. Keep aside.
How to prepare poli (outer covering):
- Firstly, in a large bowl take 2 cups wheat flour, 1 cup maida, ¼ tsp turmeric, ¼ tsp salt and 2 tbsp oil.
- Mix well making sure all the ingredients are well combined.
- Now add water as required and start to knead the dough.
- Knead to a smooth and soft dough adding water in batches.
- Grease the dough with 2 tsp oil, cover, and rest for at least 1 hour.
- After 1 hour, punch and knead the dough again.
- Pinch a ball-sized dough and make a smooth ball.
- Form a cup by pressing the dough from the sides.
- Place a ball-sized prepared Puran (dal stuff).
- Start to stuff inside by pulling the dough without having any pleats.
- Now seal the dough without any cracks.
- Dust the ball with maida and flatten slightly.
- Now roll the holige gently, without putting much pressure.