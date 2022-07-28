Satiate Your Midnight Cravings With Easy Homemade Hummus

New Delhi: Hummus is a popular middle eastern dip or spread made with chickpeas. A basic hummus recipe is made with cooked chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and olive oil.

Ingredients

For Pressure Cooking Chickpeas

½ cup heaped dried white chickpeas, 120 grams soaked in enough water for 8 to 9 hours or overnight

5 cups water

½ teaspoon salt

1 pinch of baking soda

Other Ingredients

3 tablespoons white sesame seeds or 2 tablespoons tahini

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon chopped garlic or 4 to 5 small to medium garlic cloves, chopped

1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon cumin powder

salt as required

For Garnishing

extra virgin olive oil, as required

red chilli powder or paprika or cayenne pepper – as required

black pepper powder, as required – optional

a few sprigs of parsley or coriander leaves (cilantro leaves)

Instructions

Cooking Dried Chickpeas

Rinse ½ heaped cup of dried chickpeas (120 grams) in water first and then soak in enough water overnight or for 8 to 9 hours. The next day, rinse the chickpeas in water first a couple of times. Drain all the water and add the chickpeas to a 2-litre stovetop pressure cooker. Add ½ teaspoon salt, 1 pinch of baking soda and 1.5 cups water. Pressure cook on medium heat for 11 to 12 minutes. When the pressure settles down on its own in the cooker, remove the lid and check the chickpeas. Mash them with a spoon or with your fingers. You should be able to mash them completely. They should have no rawness in them. You can even taste them and there should be no bite in them. They should melt in the mouth. If the chickpeas are not cooked properly, then add some more water and pressure cook for some more time. Drain all the water. Cover and keep aside.

Roasting Sesame Seeds

Heat a small pan. Keep heat to a low. Add 3 tablespoons of white sesame seeds. On low heat stirring often roast sesame seeds. Roast till they become crisp and start crackling. No need to brown them. Let them cool down.

Making Hummus

In a food processor, a mixer-grinder-blender or food chopper takes the roasted sesame seeds. Powder it to a fine or semi-fine texture. Add 1 teaspoon chopped garlic, 1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, 1 teaspoon cumin powder and salt as per taste. 1 tablespoon of lemon juice works fine for us. To increase the tang more, you can add overall 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. So add as per your taste. Add salt as per taste. Do note that the chickpeas will also have some salty taste in them as salt was used when cooking chickpeas. So add less salt first. Later you can add more salt if required. Grind or blend to a fine or semi-fine consistency. Next, add the cooked chickpeas. Grind or blend till smooth and light. If you are unable to grind, then add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water.

Serving Hummus