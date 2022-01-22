Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Potato Croquettes 

New Delhi: Potato Croquettes is an easy-to-make appetizer recipe for which you need potatoes, goat cheese, eggs, breadcrumbs, onion, garlic, and thyme. Try this sumptuous dish and enjoy it with your loved ones.

Ingredients

2 cups mashed potatoes

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley

Coarse salt and ground pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg

1 1/2 cups fresh breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil

Directions

Step 1

In a large bowl, stir together mashed potatoes and parsley; season with salt and pepper. In a shallow bowl, place flour; season with salt and pepper. In another shallow bowl, whisk an egg with 1 tablespoon water. In a third shallow bowl, place 1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs.

Step 2

Form potato mixture into 3/4-by-2-inch logs. Roll in flour, shaking off excess, dip in egg wash, then roll in breadcrumbs to coat. In a heavy medium saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of vegetable oil over medium-high until hot. In batches, fry croquettes until golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes per batch, turning as needed. Drain on paper towels.