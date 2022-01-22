Potato Croquettes
Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Potato Croquettes 

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Potato Croquettes is an easy-to-make appetizer recipe for which you need potatoes, goat cheese, eggs, breadcrumbs, onion, garlic, and thyme. Try this sumptuous dish and enjoy it with your loved ones. 

Ingredients 

  • 2 cups mashed potatoes 
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley 
  • Coarse salt and ground pepper 
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 1 large egg  
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh breadcrumbs 
  • Vegetable oil 

Directions 

Step 1 

In a large bowl, stir together mashed potatoes and parsley; season with salt and pepper. In a shallow bowl, place flour; season with salt and pepper. In another shallow bowl, whisk an egg with 1 tablespoon water. In a third shallow bowl, place 1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs. 

Step 2 

Form potato mixture into 3/4-by-2-inch logs. Roll in flour, shaking off excess, dip in egg wash, then roll in breadcrumbs to coat. In a heavy medium saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of vegetable oil over medium-high until hot. In batches, fry croquettes until golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes per batch, turning as needed. Drain on paper towels. 

