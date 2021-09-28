Oats Chivda
Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Oats Chivda

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: Oats Chivda is a quick and easy recipe that can be done in just 20-30 minutes. One can add ingredients or skip ingredients as required.

Ingredients of Oats chivda

  • 1 Cup Oats
  • 1 cup Poha
  • 1/4 cup Peanuts
  • 2 tbsp Chana dal
  • 1/2 tbsp Red chilli powder
  • 1/2 tbsp Turmeric powder
  • 1/2 tbsp Pepper
  • 1/2 tbsp Sugar

How to Make Oats chivda

  1. Take dry oats and poha and roast them lightly. Make sure not to burn them.
  2. Now take a pan and add some oil, rai, peanuts, curry leaves, heeng, and masalas for the flavour.
  3. Mix these well, and then add chana dal and dry coconut pieces. Combine them.
  4. Now add the roasted oats and poha mixture and toss it with the masalas and enjoy!
