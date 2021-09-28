Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Oats Chivda
New Delhi: Oats Chivda is a quick and easy recipe that can be done in just 20-30 minutes. One can add ingredients or skip ingredients as required.
Ingredients of Oats chivda
- 1 Cup Oats
- 1 cup Poha
- 1/4 cup Peanuts
- 2 tbsp Chana dal
- 1/2 tbsp Red chilli powder
- 1/2 tbsp Turmeric powder
- 1/2 tbsp Pepper
- 1/2 tbsp Sugar
How to Make Oats chivda
- Take dry oats and poha and roast them lightly. Make sure not to burn them.
- Now take a pan and add some oil, rai, peanuts, curry leaves, heeng, and masalas for the flavour.
- Mix these well, and then add chana dal and dry coconut pieces. Combine them.
- Now add the roasted oats and poha mixture and toss it with the masalas and enjoy!