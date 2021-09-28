Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Oats Chivda

New Delhi: Oats Chivda is a quick and easy recipe that can be done in just 20-30 minutes. One can add ingredients or skip ingredients as required.

Ingredients of Oats chivda

1 Cup Oats

1 cup Poha

1/4 cup Peanuts

2 tbsp Chana dal

1/2 tbsp Red chilli powder

1/2 tbsp Turmeric powder

1/2 tbsp Pepper

1/2 tbsp Sugar

How to Make Oats chivda