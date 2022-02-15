Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Delicious Stir-Fried Mongolian Noodles

New Delhi: Mongolian noodles are cooked on high heat with a sauce and all the vegetables. The use of soy sauce and chilli sauce is common along with the toasted sesame seeds topping.

INGREDIENTS

Boiled Noodles 2 cups

Rice cooked and cooled 2 cups

Moong Sprouts 1 cup

Carrot cut into thin and long slices 2

Capsicum cut into slices 2

Onion cut into thin slices 4

Cabbage finely chopped (long) 1 cup

Tomato cut into long slices 4

Garlic crushed 2 tbsp

Ginger grated 2 tbsp

Soya sauce 3 tbsp

Green chilli sauce 3 tbsp

Vinegar 2 tbsp

Pepper powder 1 tsp

Tomato sauce 4 tbsp

Salt to taste

Olive oil 1/2 cup

Chopped coriander leaves to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS