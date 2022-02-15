Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Delicious Stir-Fried Mongolian Noodles
New Delhi: Mongolian noodles are cooked on high heat with a sauce and all the vegetables. The use of soy sauce and chilli sauce is common along with the toasted sesame seeds topping.
INGREDIENTS
- Boiled Noodles 2 cups
- Rice cooked and cooled 2 cups
- Moong Sprouts 1 cup
- Carrot cut into thin and long slices 2
- Capsicum cut into slices 2
- Onion cut into thin slices 4
- Cabbage finely chopped (long) 1 cup
- Tomato cut into long slices 4
- Garlic crushed 2 tbsp
- Ginger grated 2 tbsp
- Soya sauce 3 tbsp
- Green chilli sauce 3 tbsp
- Vinegar 2 tbsp
- Pepper powder 1 tsp
- Tomato sauce 4 tbsp
- Salt to taste
- Olive oil 1/2 cup
- Chopped coriander leaves to garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat oil, then add in the onion and saute for a minute. Next, add in the sprouts and saute for a minute. Then add in the capsicum and saute.
- Now add in the carrot and saute a little, then add in the cabbage, salt, pepper and saute well.
- Then add in the chilli sauce and vinegar. Put in the noodles along with the tomato sauce and give it a quick stir.
- Now add in the soya sauce and saute. Then add in the rice, mix well and serve it hot with a garnish of chopped coriander leaves.