Mongolian Noodles
Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Delicious Stir-Fried Mongolian Noodles

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Mongolian noodles are cooked on high heat with a sauce and all the vegetables. The use of soy sauce and chilli sauce is common along with the toasted sesame seeds topping.

INGREDIENTS

  • Boiled Noodles 2 cups
  • Rice cooked and cooled 2 cups
  • Moong Sprouts 1 cup
  • Carrot cut into thin and long slices 2
  • Capsicum cut into slices 2
  • Onion cut into thin slices 4
  • Cabbage finely chopped (long) 1 cup
  • Tomato cut into long slices 4
  • Garlic crushed 2 tbsp
  • Ginger grated 2 tbsp
  • Soya sauce 3 tbsp
  • Green chilli sauce 3 tbsp
  • Vinegar 2 tbsp
  • Pepper powder 1 tsp
  • Tomato sauce 4 tbsp
  • Salt to taste
  • Olive oil 1/2 cup
  • Chopped coriander leaves to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat oil, then add in the onion and saute for a minute. Next, add in the sprouts and saute for a minute. Then add in the capsicum and saute.
  2. Now add in the carrot and saute a little, then add in the cabbage, salt, pepper and saute well.
  3. Then add in the chilli sauce and vinegar. Put in the noodles along with the tomato sauce and give it a quick stir.
  4. Now add in the soya sauce and saute. Then add in the rice, mix well and serve it hot with a garnish of chopped coriander leaves.
