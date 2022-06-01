Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Delicious Masala bread
Masala bread is a quick and easy recipe in which toasted chunks of bread with masalas. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 5 slice bread (white/brown)
- 2 tsp butter
- 2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)
- 1 chilli (slit)
- 2 tbsp spring onion (finely chopped)
- ½ onion (finely chopped)
- ½ carrot (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp cabbage (finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp capsicum (finely chopped)
- 2 tomato (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp pav bhaji masala
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp tomato sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large Kadai heat 2 tsp butter and saute 2 cloves garlic,1 chilli, 2 tbsp spring onion and ½ onion.
- Further add vegetables, 2 tomatoes and ¼ tsp salt. saute well.
- Now add 1 tsp pav bhaji masala and ¼ tsp salt. saute well.
- Furthermore, add 2 tbsp of tomato sauce and mix well.
- Now add bread pieces and mix gently.
- Finally, add coriander leaves and serve bread masala with hot chai.
