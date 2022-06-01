Masala bread
Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Delicious Masala bread

By Pradeep Sahoo
Masala bread is a quick and easy recipe in which toasted chunks of bread with masalas. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

  • 5 slice bread (white/brown)
  • 2 tsp butter
  • 2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)
  • 1 chilli (slit)
  • 2 tbsp spring onion (finely chopped)
  • ½ onion (finely chopped)
  • ½ carrot (finely chopped)
  • 2 tbsp cabbage (finely chopped)
  • 2 tbsp capsicum (finely chopped)
  • 2 tomato (finely chopped)
  • 1 tsp pav bhaji masala
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp tomato sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a large Kadai heat 2 tsp butter and saute 2 cloves garlic,1 chilli, 2 tbsp spring onion and ½ onion.
  2. Further add vegetables, 2 tomatoes and ¼ tsp salt. saute well.
  3. Now add 1 tsp pav bhaji masala and ¼ tsp salt. saute well.
  4. Furthermore, add 2 tbsp of tomato sauce and mix well.
  5. Now add bread pieces and mix gently.
  6. Finally, add coriander leaves and serve bread masala with hot chai.
