Satiate Your Cravings With Paneer Popcorn
New Delhi: Paneer popcorn is the vegetarian version of classic chicken popcorn. All you need to do is season the paneer, coat it in batter, and fry it! Let’s take a look at how to do it.
for marination:
- 11 cubes paneer / cottage cheese
- ¼ tsp turmeric / haldi
- ½ tsp kashmiri red chilli powder
- 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
- ½ tsp pepper (crushed)
- ½ tsp mixed herbs
- salt to taste
other ingredients:
- ¼ cup corn flour
- ¼ tsp pepper (crushed)
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ cup water
- oil for deep frying
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, in a large mixing bowl take 11 cubes of paneer.
- Add 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, ¼ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp pepper, ½ tsp mixed herbs and ¼ tsp salt.
- Mix well making sure all the spices are coated well to paneer.
- Now prepare corn flour paste by taking ¼ cup corn flour, ¼ tsp pepper and ¼ tsp salt in a small bowl.
- Add ¼ cup water and prepare smooth lump-free batter.
- Now dip marinated paneer into corn flour batter.
- Further, roll into breadcrumbs coating all the sides.
- Dip the coated paneer again into cornflour batter and coat with breadcrumbs (double coating)
- Deep fry in hot oil or bake at 180-degree celsius for 12 minutes.
- Stir occasionally, keeping the flame on medium.
- Fry till the paneer turns golden brown and crisp.
- Finally, drain over a kitchen towel and serve paneer popcorn with tomato sauce.