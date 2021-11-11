Satiate Your Cravings With Paneer Popcorn

New Delhi: Paneer popcorn is the vegetarian version of classic chicken popcorn. All you need to do is season the paneer, coat it in batter, and fry it! Let’s take a look at how to do it.

for marination:

11 cubes paneer / cottage cheese

¼ tsp turmeric / haldi

½ tsp kashmiri red chilli powder

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

½ tsp pepper (crushed)

½ tsp mixed herbs

salt to taste

other ingredients:

¼ cup corn flour

¼ tsp pepper (crushed)

1 cup breadcrumbs

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup water

oil for deep frying

INSTRUCTIONS