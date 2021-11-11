Paneer Popcorn 
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Satiate Your Cravings With Paneer Popcorn 

By PragativadiNews
0 1

New Delhi: Paneer popcorn is the vegetarian version of classic chicken popcorn. All you need to do is season the paneer, coat it in batter, and fry it! Let’s take a look at how to do it. 

for marination: 

  • 11 cubes paneer / cottage cheese 
  • ¼ tsp turmeric / haldi 
  • ½ tsp kashmiri red chilli powder 
  • 1 tsp ginger garlic paste 
  • ½ tsp pepper (crushed) 
  • ½ tsp mixed herbs 
  • salt to taste 

other ingredients: 

  • ¼ cup corn flour 
  • ¼ tsp pepper (crushed) 
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs 
  • ¼ tsp salt 
  • ¼ cup water 
  • oil for deep frying 

INSTRUCTIONS 

  1. Firstly, in a large mixing bowl take 11 cubes of paneer. 
  2. Add 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, ¼ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp pepper, ½ tsp mixed herbs and ¼ tsp salt. 
  3. Mix well making sure all the spices are coated well to paneer. 
  4. Now prepare corn flour paste by taking ¼ cup corn flour, ¼ tsp pepper and ¼ tsp salt in a small bowl. 
  5. Add ¼ cup water and prepare smooth lump-free batter. 
  6. Now dip marinated paneer into corn flour batter. 
  7. Further, roll into breadcrumbs coating all the sides. 
  8. Dip the coated paneer again into cornflour batter and coat with breadcrumbs (double coating) 
  9. Deep fry in hot oil or bake at 180-degree celsius for 12 minutes. 
  10. Stir occasionally, keeping the flame on medium. 
  11. Fry till the paneer turns golden brown and crisp. 
  12. Finally, drain over a kitchen towel and serve paneer popcorn with tomato sauce. 
PragativadiNews 8857 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four + 2 =

Breaking