Satiate Your Cravings With Moong Dal Samosa

Moong Dal Samosa is an easy recipe that is made of soaked moong dal with a host of spices, you cannot have a better snack option at home when unexpected guests arrive.

Ingredients Of Moong Dal Samosa

For Samosa Pastry (Covering):

2 cups Refined flour (sifted)

1 tsp Salt

2 tbsp Oil

To knead Cold water

For Filling:

3 cups Green gram (moong daal, husked), soaked

2 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Cumin seeds

1/8 tsp Asafoetida

3 tsp Garam masala

3 tsp Chilli powder

2 tbsp Fennel seeds, powdered

2 tsp Coriander powder

to taste Salt

1 1/2 tsp Mango powder

How to Make Moong Daal Samosa

Prepare the filling:

Grind the lentils coarsely. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil and add the cumin seeds and asafoetida. When they begin to splutter, add the lentils and the rest of the ingredients, which make up the filling. Saute over low heat till the mixture is well fried. It will stop sticking to the pan when done. Take mixture off the heat and leave to cool.

Prepare the Samosa: