Satiate Your Cravings With Moong Dal Samosa
Moong Dal Samosa is an easy recipe that is made of soaked moong dal with a host of spices, you cannot have a better snack option at home when unexpected guests arrive.
Ingredients Of Moong Dal Samosa
For Samosa Pastry (Covering):
- 2 cups Refined flour (sifted)
- 1 tsp Salt
- 2 tbsp Oil
- To knead Cold water
For Filling:
- 3 cups Green gram (moong daal, husked), soaked
- 2 tbsp Oil
- 1 tsp Cumin seeds
- 1/8 tsp Asafoetida
- 3 tsp Garam masala
- 3 tsp Chilli powder
- 2 tbsp Fennel seeds, powdered
- 2 tsp Coriander powder
- to taste Salt
- 1 1/2 tsp Mango powder
- How to Make Moong Daal Samosa
Prepare the filling:
- Grind the lentils coarsely. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil and add the cumin seeds and asafoetida.
- When they begin to splutter, add the lentils and the rest of the ingredients, which make up the filling.
- Saute over low heat till the mixture is well fried. It will stop sticking to the pan when done.
- Take mixture off the heat and leave to cool.
Prepare the Samosa:
- Add the salt to the flour, and rub the oil into it.
- Add water and knead into a stiff dough (It is important for the dough to be stiff). Leave to rest for 15 minutes or so.
- Shape dough into smooth balls, and roll the balls into thin rounds. Cut these into halves.
- Take one half, wet the edges, and fold the straight edge at the center and join by one half overlapping the other to form into a cone.
- Press the overlapping portion, and fill the cone and press the edges together to seal. The oil should be hot when you add the samosas to it, then lower the heat and let cook till brown.
- Serve the hot crispy samosas with coriander chutney and sweet chutney. Store the remaining samosas in an air-tight container and can be used for many days.