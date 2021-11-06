Satiate Your Cravings With Malai Soya Chaap

New Delhi: Malai Soya Chaap recipe is a delicious and easy dish that can be prepared in no time. It is made with soybean chunks and flour.

Ingredients

2 tbsp oil

200 grams soya chaap

5 cups dahi/yogurt, whisked to make smooth

25 cashews, boiled for 5 minutes & ground to a fine paste

1 cup malai/fresh dairy cream, whisked by hand until smooth

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp hara dhania/cilantro, finely chopped

1 tsp pudina/mint, finely chopped

1 tsp sendha namak/rock salt or table salt

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

2 green chillies, finely chopped

a little cilantro, chopped, for garnishing

Instructions