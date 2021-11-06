Satiate Your Cravings With Malai Soya Chaap
New Delhi: Malai Soya Chaap recipe is a delicious and easy dish that can be prepared in no time. It is made with soybean chunks and flour.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp oil
- 200 grams soya chaap
- 5 cups dahi/yogurt, whisked to make smooth
- 25 cashews, boiled for 5 minutes & ground to a fine paste
- 1 cup malai/fresh dairy cream, whisked by hand until smooth
- 1 tsp ginger paste
- 1 tbsp garlic paste
- 1 tsp hara dhania/cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 tsp pudina/mint, finely chopped
- 1 tsp sendha namak/rock salt or table salt
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1/2 tsp black pepper powder
- 2 green chillies, finely chopped
- a little cilantro, chopped, for garnishing
Instructions
- Soak the soya chaap in water overnight. In the morning, boil it for 5–7 minutes then wash it well under running water and finally squeeze out the water.
- Pull out the soya sticks and chop each chaap into 3 pieces. Set aside.
- In a bowl, add the dahi and all the ingredients except the cashew paste and fresh cream. Whisk until they combine well.
- Add the soya chaap pieces and mix well, until it they coated all over with the marinade. Cover and marinate for 30 minutes.
- Heat oil in a pan on medium heat. Add the soya chaap pieces and the cashew paste. Mix well and cover with a lid. Cook until the gravy thickens, stirring in between.
- Roast the soya chaap until it is a light golden color.
- Add the fresh cream and stir cook for a minute.
- Remove to a serving dish. Garnish with a little bit of chopped cilantro.
- Serve with roti, paratha, or naan at meals or as a starter/snack.