Satiate Your Cravings With Malai Soya Chaap

New Delhi: Malai Soya Chaap recipe is a delicious and easy dish that can be prepared in no time. It is made with soybean chunks and flour.

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 200 grams soya chaap
  • 5 cups dahi/yogurt, whisked to make smooth
  • 25 cashews, boiled for 5 minutes & ground to a fine paste
  • 1 cup malai/fresh dairy cream, whisked by hand until smooth
  • 1 tsp ginger paste
  • 1 tbsp garlic paste
  • 1 tsp hara dhania/cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp pudina/mint, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp sendha namak/rock salt or table salt
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper powder
  • 2 green chillies, finely chopped
  • a little cilantro, chopped, for garnishing

Instructions

  1. Soak the soya chaap in water overnight. In the morning, boil it for 5–7 minutes then wash it well under running water and finally squeeze out the water.
  2. Pull out the soya sticks and chop each chaap into 3 pieces. Set aside.
  3. In a bowl, add the dahi and all the ingredients except the cashew paste and fresh cream. Whisk until they combine well.
  4. Add the soya chaap pieces and mix well, until it they coated all over with the marinade. Cover and marinate for 30 minutes.
  5. Heat oil in a pan on medium heat. Add the soya chaap pieces and the cashew paste. Mix well and cover with a lid. Cook until the gravy thickens, stirring in between.
  6. Roast the soya chaap until it is a light golden color.
  7. Add the fresh cream and stir cook for a minute.
  8. Remove to a serving dish. Garnish with a little bit of chopped cilantro.
  9. Serve with roti, paratha, or naan at meals or as a starter/snack.
