Satiate Your Cravings With Chicken Ramen

New Delhi: Chicken ramen is traditionally a Japanese noodle soup made with wheat noodles, meat, fish broth and flavoured with soy sauce. It’s a bowl of happiness that will bring a smile on your face. Let’s check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

For the broth:

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

4 medium scallions were thinly sliced, including some of the green parts

1 clove garlic, minced

1 small carrot, thinly sliced

4 ounces button, cremini, or shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced shiitake mushrooms

1 1/2 cups thinly shredded Napa cabbage, spinach, kale, or other greens

1 1-inch piece fresh ginger, minced

6 cups low-sodium chicken stock

1 tablespoon brown sugar, optional

Lime wedges, optional

For the soup:

4 large eggs

20 ounces fresh ramen noodles, or 12 ounces dried noodles

2 medium cooked chicken breast halves, sliced (see Recipe Note)

For the garnish:

Soy sauce

Sriracha or other hot sauce

Handful fresh cilantro leaves removed from stems

Lime wedges

Method

1. Make the broth

In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the scallions, garlic, carrot, mushrooms, and cabbage. Cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes, or until the vegetables soften.

Stir in the ginger and brown sugar (if using) and cook for 30 seconds. Finally add the chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes.

2. Cook the eggs

While the broth is simmering, bring a pot of water to a boil. Set a bowl of cold ice water nearby.

Use a slotted spoon to gently lower the eggs, still in the shell, into the water. Simmer for 7 minutes for eggs that are soft and a little runny in the center, or 9 minutes for hard-boiled eggs.

Transfer the eggs to the bowl of cold water and set aside until ready to serve.

3. Cook the noodles

Return the pot of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for 3 minutes, or according to the package directions, until tender. Drain in a colander.

4. Assemble the soup

Divide the noodles among 4 large bowls. Ladle the broth and vegetables over the noodles.

Remove the eggs from the ice water. Tap the shells with a spoon to crack and then peel off the shells. Pat the eggs dry and cut them in half.

Top each bowl with the egg halves and the sliced chicken. Serve with soy sauce, hot sauce, cilantro leaves, and lime wedges.