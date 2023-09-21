‘Sathi Osha’ Observed In Odisha Today!

Bhubaneswar: Sasthi osha or Sathi osha falls on the 6th day of sukla paksha of the Bhadrab Month. This Puja is dedicated to Folk goddess Sasthi. In the state of Odisha, this puja observed by mothers for the betterment and longevity of their children.

Shashti is a Hindu folk goddess, venerated as the benefactor and protector of children. She is also the deity of vegetation and reproduction and is believed to bestow children and assist during childbirth. She is often pictured as a motherly figure, riding a cat and nursing one or more infants. The worship of Sasthi is prescribed to occur on the sixth day of each lunar month of the Hindu calendar as well as on the sixth day after a child’s birth.

At Jagannath Temple, Puri , the statue of Sasthi Mata being worshiped inside Bhubneswari Temple.

As part of this ritual, mother makes small statues of sasthi Mata along with her family using clay/ turmeric.

Six type flowers, Six tree branches, six fruits, six types of Saags ( Vegetable leaves), a meal including six varieties of fried items and a curry made of nine vegetables are prepared on this day.