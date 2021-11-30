Sate Your Cravings With Rajasthani Laal Maas

New Delhi: Laal Maas is a classic dish of Rajasthan. In this recipe, lamb is cooked with varieties of spices and a good amount of ghee that makes it utterly delicious. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients for Laal Maas Recipe

Mutton cut into 1 inch pieces 750 grams

Kashmiri red chillies soaked 6-8

Yogurt ½ cup

Cumin powder 2 teaspoons

Coriander powder 2 teaspoons

Turmeric powder ¼ teaspoon

Ginger-garlic paste 2 tablespoons

Ghee 4 tablespoons

Black cardamoms 2

Green cardamoms 3-4

Cinnamon 1 inch stick

Cloves 3-4

Bay leaf 1

Onions finely chopped 4 medium

Garam masala powder ½ teaspoon

Salt to taste

coriander sprig for garnishing

Lemon wedges for garnishing

Charcoal 2-3 pieces

Method