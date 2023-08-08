Sasmit Patra, Four Other MPs Demand Privilege Motion Against AAP’s Raghav Chadha Over “Forged Signatures”

New Delhi: As many as five Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday demanded to move a Privilege Motion against Raghav Chadha after alleging that their “forged signatures” were added in the proposed select committee on Delhi Services Bill without their consent by the AAP MP.

The issue was brought to the notice by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Two MPs claimed that they did not second it. BJD’s Sasmit Patra said he never gave consent for inclusion in the motion. How could his name be taken, Shah said, triggering chaos in the house.

The minister, who introduced the Delhi Services bill in the Upper House, said this was a matter of privilege and should be investigated by the privilege Committee. “Four members have sent a complaint to me. It will be inquired into,” said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The MPs are Narhani Amin, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sasmit Patra, Thambidurai and Phangon Konyak. All five MPs have now given individual notices of breach of privilege against Raghav Chadha, sources told Times Now. Raghav Chadha has said he would respond if the Privilege Committee sends him a notice. “Let a privilege committee send me a notice and I will respond,” said Raghav Chadha when asked about the matter.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The bill was passed with 131 votes in its favour and 102 votes against it. Four MPs abstained.