Sarpanch’s Body Found Hanging In Dhenkanal Forest

Dhenkanal: The body of the missing Sarpanch of Kadua Gram Panchayat under the Kamakhyanagar sub-division of the Dhenkanal district was found hanging from a tree on Friday.

The deceased Sarpanch has been identified as Vivekanand Mahakud, who was missing since December 7.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased alleged that he was murdered.

According to reports, locals found the body of Mahakud, hanging inside Mahulapal Namajodi forest.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigations into the incident.