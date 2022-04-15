Sarpanch Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: A sarpanch was killed by terrorists in union Territory’s Baramulla on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, an Independent sarpanch in the Goshbugh area of Pattan.

According to reports, terrorists opened fire at Bangroo on Friday. Following the incident, the victim was shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to nab the terrorist involved in the killing.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP condemned the killing of the sarpanch by terrorists calling it a gruesome act.