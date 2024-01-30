Sarpanch Loses Rs 21K After Falling Prey To Fake FB Profile Of Nuapada Collector

Nuapada: A Sarpanch of Komna block reportedly lose over Rs 20,000 after falling prey to fraud. The fraudster contacted him through a fake Facebook profile of Nuapada District Collector Mr Hema Kanta Say.

According to reports, some fraud took up a conversation with the Sarpanch identifying himself as the District Collector and said that his CRPF friend had shifted from Nuapada district and wanted to sell his household appliances at a discounted price.

Seeing the lucrative offer, Sarpanch agreed and after getting the phone number of the said officer, he contacted him to finalise the deal.

The fake CRPF officer asked to pay an advance through a scanner and when the Sarpanch scanned the barcode, Rs 21,750 were deducted from his account. The Sarpanch got suspicious when the fraudster again asked him to scan another barcode and found out that he has been duped.

When asked about the incident, District Collector Hema Kanta Say said that some fraud is duping people by opening a fake Facebook account in his name. He advised the people to be more cautious of such frauds.