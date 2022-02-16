Sarpanch Election Postponed After Candidate’s Death In Cuttack’s Jasapada

Cuttack: Sarpanch election in Jasapada gram panchayat under Sadar block in Cuttack district has been postponed following the death of a candidate.

The candidate has been identified as Namita Behera.

According to reports, Behera went to sleep after having a discussion with her supporters. Around 1.30 am, her husband Saroj Behera knocked on the door of her room but there was no response from inside.

Suspecting foul play, he broke open the door and found his wife lying in an unconscious state. She was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

A pall of gloom descended on Jasapada panchayat following the demise of Namita.

Meanwhile, Polling for other posts is to continue as scheduled.