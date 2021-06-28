Sari Shop Sealed For Flouting COVID Norms In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed a clothing shop in Kalpana Square of the city for flouting COVID-19 norms on Monday.

According to reports, a squad from BMC raided Tarini Bastralaya and found it crowded with shoppers.

While the BMC squad also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the shop owner, each shopper was also fined Rs 500 there.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the team earlier in the day, conducted surprise raids at various zones in the city. They sealed as many as 42 shops and imposed fines on the respective shopkeepers.

Earlier, Unit-1 haat, Unit-6 market and Bapuji Nagar market have been sealed till July 1.