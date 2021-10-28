Sargiful 2021: Students of SSD Schools to showcase creativity through extracurricular activities

Bhubaneswar: S.T. & S.C. Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department through virtual mode launched Sargiful 2021- a Department initiative for providing students of SSD Schools a platform to participate, showcase their talents, and exhibit their creativity through various extracurricular activities.

The programme was chaired by Hon’ble Minister of State, ST & SC Development, Minority & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Shri Jagannath Saraka. Smt.Ranjana Chopra, IAS, Principal Secretary graced the occasion. Shri Biswaranjan Sasmal, IRS, Special Secretary, Smt.Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, IAS, Director ST cum CEO, OTDS, Prof.(Dr.) A.B.Ota,Director & Special Secretary,SCSTRTI attended the Programme.PA-ITDAs, District Welfare Officers, CIs, DIs, WEOs, EMRS Principals, School Headmasters, students, and guests also attended the programme online.

Smt.Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, IAS, Director ST cum CEO OTDS is the State Nodal Officer for Sargiful 2021. Odisha Model Tribal Education Society(OMTES) will coordinate this year’s Sargiful 2021 as the Nodal Agency under ST & SC Dept. The theme would be “ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-Celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence”.

Ten major events will be organised consisting of various Competitions, Workshops, and Meet the Personality during Sargiful 2021 in hybrid mode. District level competitions would be organised both in online and offline mode in all the categories of Senior, Super Senior, Junior, and Sub Junior groups. Competitions such as Painting, Drawing, Dance, Poem recitation, Elocution, Rangoli Making, Creative Writing, Fancy Dress will be organised along with workshops on Origami, Best of Waste, Cartoon, Crochet, and Magic, etc. Students will also get chance to Meet Eminent Personalities, learn and get motivation from their experience sharing. Prizes would be given to top-performing schools along with Participation Certificates to all students.

Glimpses of Sargiful were shown during the virtual programme showcasing the successful legacy of organising this student’s festival named Sargiful since 10 years by ST & SC Department, Government of Odisha along with highlights of Sargiful 2021.

Ms.Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar,IAS, Director ST cum CEO, OTDS gave the welcome address, introduced the guests and briefed on this year’s theme and working modalities.Approx.3 lakh students are expected to participate in this mega event and the students are going to put forth their best efforts in various extra curriculars showcasing their creativity and extraordinary talents said Ms.Guha.

Smt.Ranjana Chopra, IAS, Principal Secretary,ST & SC Deptt. presented the keynote address and opined that every year students become enthusiastic and excited to participate in Sargiful and showcase their talents. This programme is a humble beginning for students in bringing them back to academic environment and hoped huge participation of students. Unlike previous years, this year’s Sargiful will be organised in hybrid mode due to the Covid pandemic but the Department has tried its best to bring back the normalcy in schools and hostels through these extracurricular activities which would also raise student’s interest in studies reiterated by the Principal Secretary.

Hon’ble Minister of State, Independent Charge, Shri Jagannath Saraka was the Chief Guest of this event and appreciated the Department’s proactive role and untiring efforts in initiating programmes like Sargiful since 10 years for educational attainment as well as tapping the hidden potential of tribal students. Sargiful 2021 will not only develop competitive mind of students but also improve their creativity whether offline or online.

Prof.(Dr.) A.B.Ota, Director & Special Secretary,SCSTRTI proposed the Vote of Thanks to Hon’ble Minister of State for his encouraging words and gracious presence, expressed his gratitude to all the eminent dignitaries participated in the event and appreciated the efforts of Principal Secretary and Director ST for conceptualising and spearheading Sargiful 2021 along with many such innovative activities conducted online and also hoped