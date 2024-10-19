Ranchi: In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, Sarfaraz Khan scored his maiden Test century, leading India’s spirited fightback against New Zealand on the third day of the second Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Sarfaraz’s unbeaten 112 off 198 balls was the highlight of India’s innings, showcasing his determination and technical prowess. His century came at a crucial juncture, helping India recover from a precarious position and closing the day at 298/6, still trailing New Zealand’s first innings total of 450 by 152 runs.

The young batsman received solid support from the lower order, with Ravindra Jadeja contributing a valuable 45 runs. The duo’s partnership of 89 runs for the seventh wicket was instrumental in stabilizing the innings after a top-order collapse.

New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult, initially dominated the Indian batting lineup, but Sarfaraz’s gritty performance turned the tide. His innings was marked by a mix of patience and aggression, with 14 boundaries and a six.

Speaking after the day’s play, Sarfaraz expressed his joy and relief at reaching the milestone. “It’s a dream come true to score a century for India. I just focused on playing each ball on its merit and staying calm under pressure,” he said.

With two days remaining, India will aim to narrow the deficit and put pressure on New Zealand in the second innings. The match promises to be an exciting contest as both teams vie for a series victory.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...