Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Ongoing Projects Of His Ministry

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the status of all ongoing projects of the Ministry on Sunday.

Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, MoPSW apprised the Minister about the status of the various project of the Ministry.

The Minister also interacted with all senior officials of the Ministry in his chamber.

Sarbananda said that he would make all efforts to deliver the responsibility placed on him. He further added that he would take forward all the good works of the previous incumbent and put serious efforts with his new team to ensure that all the set milestones are achieved without any delays.

The Minister was received by Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, MoPSW, Shri Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, Additional Secretary, MoPSW, Shri Vikram Singh, Joint Secretary (Ports), Shri Lucas L Kamsuan, JS (Admn), on his arrival at MoPSW office at Transport Bhawan.