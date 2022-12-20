SARAGIFUL-2022: Students’ Festival and Science Exhibition Inaugurated In City

Bhubaneswar: “SARAGIFUL”, the State level Students’ Festival started in the year 2010 with an objective to explore the hidden talent of ST &SC Students reading in the ST & SC Development, M&BCW Department Schools. The participating students and teachers get an opportunity to interact with each other during the festival and disseminate and propagate the messages among the students in their area after they returned from the festival.

This year, “SARAGIFUL” is going to celebrate its 12th Anniversary. “SARAGIFUL”, the State level Students’ Festival and Science Exhibition have been inaugurated by Minister, ST &SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare today along with other dignitaries. After Covid pandemic, this year the event is organised in physical mode.

“SARGIFUL”-2022 will be held for 4 days; from 20th -23rd December, 2022 at Adivasi Exhibition Ground, Unit-I, Bhubaneswar. 1069 students and 149 teachers from Sevashrams, Ashram Schools, High Schools, Higher Secondary Schools, EMRS and Education Complexes under the ST & SC Development Department of the State have participated. District level events were organised during the month of November, 2022 to select and sponsor the best ones in each competition to participate in the State level Event.

There are 25 workshops like Tinkering, Coding, Cartoons/Comics, Disaster Preparedness, First-aid and Community Volunteering Services by NCC Cadets, Lamp Shade and Straw Craft, Magic, Odisha Dance, Instrumental Music, Creative Writing, Screen and Fabric Printing, Life Skill Education-Role Play, Puppetry, Story Telling, Poster Development, Child Reporter, Theatre, Best of Waste and Paper Mache, Math Games, Photography and Video Editing, Science Games etc. to be held every day in fore-noon session, separately for Senior and Junior Group students.

Similarly, 14 competitions, such as Instrumental Music, One Act Play, Solo Song, Solo Group Dance (Record Dance), Group Dance (Folk Dance), Open Slogan, Volley Ball Competition, Science Exhibition etc. will be organised on 20th to 22nd December, 2022 from 2.30PM to 4.30PM for both Senior and Junior Groups. Group Cultural show categorized as tribal and non-tribal will be staged by the students in each evening for entertainment.

Science Exhibition and Volley-Ball Competition are also the parts of the event during Sargiful-2022.

Felicitation Ceremony for the best performing students and High Schools will be held during the “Sargiful”-2022. 208 students and 100 High Schools based on the performance of Annual HSC Exam, 2021 and 2022 will be felicitated on 23rd December, 2022.

On the eve of the closing ceremony, Hon’ble Chief Minister Sj. Naveen Patnaik will be the Chief Guest and felicitate the students and teachers.

All sorts of arrangements like food, lodging, transport and entertainment have been made by the ST & SC Development Department for successful organisation of the event.

Others present on the occasion were Sri Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister, School and Mass Education, Smt. Basanti Hembram, Minister, W&CD, Mission Shakti, Advisor, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Sri Upendra Tripathy, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, ST &SC Dev. Deptt. Roopa Roshan Sahoo. Sri Indramani Tripathy, Director, SCSRTI, Member Secretary, ATLC welcomed the guests and Sri Biswaranjan Sasmal, Special Secretary, ST&SC Dev. Deptt. offered vote of thanks in the inaugural function.