Saradha Money Laundering Case: ED Attaches Nalini Chidambaram’s Assets

New Delhi: The ED on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than ₹ 6 crore of “beneficiaries” such as Nalini Chidambaram, wife of Congress leader P Chidambaram, former CPM MLA Debendranath Biswas and a company “owned” by former Assam minister, the late Anjan Dutta, in the Saradha money laundering case.

A provisional order for attaching movable properties worth ₹ 3.3 crore and immovable assets worth ₹ 3 crore has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal agency said in a statement.

These properties were owned by the Saradha Group and other people, who were beneficiaries of “proceeds of crime” generated by the group, it said.

The ED said the “beneficiaries” include Nalini Chidambaram, Debabrata Sarkar (an official of the East Bengal Club), Debendranath Biswas (a former IPS officer and ex-CPM MLA) and Anubhuti Printers and Publications “owned” by Dutta, who was a president of the Congress’ Assam unit.

Nalini Chidambaram’s role in the case was allegedly linked to the payment of a legal fee of ₹ 1.26 crore by the Saradha Group for her appearances in court and the Company Law Board over a television channel purchase deal, the ED had said earlier.