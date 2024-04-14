Sarabjit Singh’s Killer Executed in Pakistan by ‘Unidentified Gunmen’

New Delhi: Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, accused in the brutal murder of an Indian farmer Sarabjit Singh in Pakistan prison was shot by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday, according to official sources.

As per the reports, Tamba was attacked by unknown assailants on motorcycles in the Islampura area of Lahore. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. The incident happened six years after Tamba was cleared of charges by a Pakistani court due to “lack of evidence”, as all the witnesses had turned hostile.

Tamba was a close associate of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Sarabjit Singh, a farmer of Bhikhiwind near Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. He mistakenly crossed over to Pakistan in an inebriated state in 1990. However, a Pakistan court convicted him in an alleged bomb blast case in Lahore and Faisalabad, that killed 14 people and announced him a death sentence. The death sentence was repeatedly postponed by the Pakistani government.

Singh was imprisoned in Lahore’s high-security Kot Lakhpat Jail where he was brutally attacked by inmates including Tamba with bricks and rods. Six days later due to severe injuries, he passed away on May 2, 2013, at the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.

Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur fought against the Pakistan system to release her innocent brother for two decades. Kaur also went to Pakistan to see her brother. But unfortunately, she passed away on June 26, 2022 and was cremated at Bhikhiwind.