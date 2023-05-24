Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Aka Jasmine Dies In Car Accident; Condolences Pour In

Mumbai: Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her role in the popular TV show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, lost her life in a car accident. The unfortunate news was shared by producer JD Majethia.

In a post on Instagram Story, he informed that the mishap took place in North India. “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic),” reads JD Majethia’s post.

Rupali shared a picture of the actor and wrote in her story on Instagram, “Gone too soon Vaibhavi” She also tweeted her tributes, quoting Deven’s post for Vaishnavi. “This is not fair, gone too soon,” Rupali tweeted late Tuesday. She also shared a reel by Vaibhavi and wrote, “Can’t believe this,” on her Instagram Stories.

Actor Deven Bhojani had tweeted early Wednesday, “Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi.”

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah also tweeted, “Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yesterday. The whole SvS team is in a shock. Om Shanti.”

Vaibhavi played the role of Jasmine in the popular TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Apart from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi also worked in TV shows such as CID and Adaalat. She also featured alongside Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar’s 2020 film Chhapaak and worked with Naseeruddin Shah in the web series Zero KMS.