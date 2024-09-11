Mumbai: Sara Tendulkar, the 26-year-old daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has broken the internet by sharing visuals of her day out with Pakistani-origin lifestyle influencer Sufi Malik. The two friends enjoyed a picnic and attended a Karan Aujla concert together in London, according to photos and videos shared on their Instagram accounts.

Sufi Malik, whose real name is Sundas, is best known for being one half of the former same-sex couple Anjali and Sufi. The two broke up in March this year – days before their wedding. Indian-origin Anjali and Pakistani-origin Sufi, both based in the US, called their breakup a mutual decision that they said was taken because of infidelity on Sufi’s part.

On Tuesday, Sara Tendulkar shared a series of photos and videos taken at London’s Regent’s Park. One video in the carousel shows her with Sufi Malik. Sara was seen wearing a baby pink top in the video, while Sufi wore a jacket.

Sufi Malik also shared photos from the picnic on her own Instagram account.

The two also attended the Karan Aujla concert that took place in London earlier this week, as per their Instagram Stories.