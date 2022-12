Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday said she has finished filming for the Amazon original film “Ae Watan Mere Watan”.

Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a thriller drama. It has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, who is also directing the project.

Sara took to her Instagram Stories to share the picture of the wrap-up cake with the message, “It’s a wrap, Tune-in-to 42.34m”.