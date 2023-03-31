Sara Ali Khan-Vikrant Massey-Chitrangda Singh’s film Gaslight out on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai: Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh in leading roles, the murder mystery thriller Gaslight impressed the audiences with its thrilling and captivating trailer. The cinephiles have been waiting to unveil the secrets and truth in the film directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

As soon as the clock struck past 12 am on March 31, Gaslight began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. So, if you are thinking about when and where to watch the Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh-starrer thriller, you need to head straight to the OTT giant.

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the lead, the Disney+ Hotstar film lives rightly so with the present-day meaning of Gaslight — to manipulate someone so much that they question their sanity. A title that seems to fit perfectly in the scenarios that play out in this movie.

Gaslight revolves around Meesha (Sara Ali Khan), a princess, who returns home after several years to mend her ties with her royal blood father. However, upon her return, she is welcomed by her stepmom Rukmini (Chitrangda Singh) and her father is suspiciously missing. A series of paranormal events take place in the family palace that leads to the suspicion that either something is fishy or Meesha is hallucinating. The film goes on to uncover the truth.