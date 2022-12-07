Sara Ali Khan Teams Up With Aditya Roy Kapur For Anurag Basu’s Next ‘Metro In Dino’

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan teamed up with Aditya Roy Kapur for director Anurag Basu’s next movie “Metro… In Dino”, the producers announced Wednesday. Pankaj Tripathi and Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen in the film.

Sharing the images with director Anurag Basu, producer Bhushan Kumar, music director Pritam, and Aditya Rao Kapur, Sara Ali Khan said, “Super excited and grateful to be part of #MetroInDino. Shoot begins soon!”

Aditya Roy Kapur also shared the same post with the same caption.

Presented by Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, Metro .. In Dino is yet to get a release date.

Anurag Basu has directed films such as Jagga Jasoos, Barfi! and Gangster.