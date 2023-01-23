Sara Ali Khan Starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan’s Teaser Out!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan unveiled her first look from the Prime Video original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan on Monday.

Sharing the teaser, she wrote: an ode to the unsung heroes. an ode to India’s freedom struggle

In the video, Sara can be seen in a retro look from the pre-Independence era. She is seen in a sari, pulling down all curtains in a room before she sits down to assemble a radio-like device. After she sets it up, she says, “The British feel they have curbed the Quit India movement. Lekin azad awazein qaid nahi hoti. Ye ha Hindustan ki awaz, Hindustan me kahin se, kahin pe Hindustan mein (Free voices cannot be held captive. This is Hindustan’s voice, from somewhere in the country).” Soon, a loud banging on the door interrupts her speech and a shocked look covers her face.