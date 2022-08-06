Sara Ali Khan Sets Fitness Goal With Her Boxing Session In The US

New Delhi: Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan often motivates her fans and her followers with her amazing workout session videos. Now young star currently is in the US where she’ll be attending certain events and meeting her fans. However, amid all of it, Sara didn’t forget her fitness routine and was seen sweating it out at a boxing club in the US.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared 2 photos. Have a look at Sara Ali Khan’s workout photos:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will now be seen in a rom-com with Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan. On the other hand, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.