Sara Ali Khan Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Black Tulle Dress: Check Out Here

Mumbai: Last night at IIFA, International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022, was a whole show of the biggest stars of Bollywood. Among all the celebrities, Sara Ali Khan dazzled the night with her classy appearance.

The Atrangi re actress raises the temperature in black tulle dress with complementing heels and a makeup look. Sara took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Dazzling attire at IIFA Awards 2022: