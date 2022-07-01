Sara Ali Khan Dazzles In Yellow Athleisure; Asks Fans To Suggest Her A Milkshake

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan often treats her fans and followers with her picture on social media. She recently took to her Insta stories and asked fans to suggest to her the best option between a Banana milkshake and Cereal with cold milk.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture of herself dressed in a yellow athleisure paired with a pair of sneakers and a cap. Sara was also seen carrying a sling bag and was enjoying her full-fat drink. She captioned the picture as: “Full fat.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film.