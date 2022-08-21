Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor collab for House of the Dragon advertisement with a hint of GOT

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are two of the hottest and most-talented actresses of the current generation in Bollywood. These two share a great bond with each other and we have seen that on several occasions. Recently, these two came together on Koffee With Karan 7 and spilt a lot of beans about their personal and professional lives.

The two actresses have now collaborated for an advertisement of House of the Dragon, a prequel to the massively popular Game of Thrones.

Whether you're on Team @SaraAliKhan or Team #JanhviKapoor, we've GOT some news for you. House of the Dragon, premieres August 22nd at 6:30AM! 🐉🔥 #HOTDonHotstar pic.twitter.com/AwhFMwddSp — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 21, 2022

The series is going to portray the story of the Targaryen Civil War that happened 300 years before the events that have been portrayed in the Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon focuses on the story of a Targaryen family who fights amongst themselves in order to be the successor of the Iron Throne. With the hunger for power and fight for the succession, the series can be quite similar to Game of Thrones, but with many new twists.