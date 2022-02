New Delhi: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit will be the first woman Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University with the Ministry of Education (MoE) appointing her to the top post on Monday.

Pandit is currently a Political Science professor at Department of Politics and Public Administration, Savitribai Phule University in Maharashtra.

The 59-year-old Pandit is also an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in International Relations.