Sans Road, Pregnant Woman Carried On Cot In Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: The tall claims of development in Kalahandi district has once again been exposed after a pregnant woman in labour pain was seen being carried on a cot to a local hospital in absence of motorable road.

The incident has been reported from Ranipadar under Thuamula rampur in Kalahandi district. Wife of Pabitra Gouda, Droupadi complained of labour pain on Friday following which Pabitra called an Ambulance.

The emergency vehicle also rushed to the nearest locality, but failed to reach the patient in absence of bridge over Indrabati and Balijor rivers.

With no option left, Pabitra and some fellow villagers carried the woman on a cot and crossed the water body to reach the ambulance.

They covered around 5 km carrying the pregnant lady to reach neighboring village where the vehicle was waiting.

She was taken to Thuamula Rampur CHC where Droupadi delivered a baby boy. Both mother and newborn are doing fine, hospital sources said.

Villagers alleged that this was not the first instance. In many occasions, pregnant women and other patients have been facing similar situation in absence of pucca road. They demanded a motorable road to their village.