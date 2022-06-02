SankhyaSutra Labs Showcases Made-in-India Software for Aircraft Design at AeroCon 2022

Bangalore: SankhyaSutra Labs, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, develops high-fidelity aerodynamics and multiphysics simulation software. This Bangalore based company is showcasing its products and solutions at AeroCon 2022, a premier Aerospace conference being organized by Society of Automobile Engineering on June 2-3, 2022 in Bangalore. SankhyaSutra has planned a major product launch in October 2022. The software will primarily find applications in aerospace and defence industry, in addition to automotive, semiconductor manufacturing, and process industries.

SankhyaSutra aims to promote the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat through its indigenously developed state-of-the-art simulation software. Dr. Sunil Sherlekar, CEO at SankhyaSutra Labs, said, “When speaking about self-reliance in defence, we often tend to focus on the ability to manufacture various hardware components indigenously. However, this journey towards self-reliance would be incomplete without indigenous design tools, which are the key enablers in this journey. At SankhyaSutra, we are developing deep technology for India and the world.”

Using digital twins of products and processes, Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) deals with the analysis of flow patterns of fluids and other physical phenomena and their impact on the designs. Here, accurate simulation of turbulent flows — often required in designing aircrafts — is challenging. Classical CFD tools address this challenge using approximate models for turbulence. Instead, SankhyaSutra Labs utilises concepts from Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science to develop next-generation high-fidelity CFD tools to perform simulation without approximations.

Dr. Vinay Kariwala, VP Business Development at SankhyaSutra Labs, explains, “Accurate and reliable simulations can potentially reduce the need for expensive and time-consuming experiments, such as wind tunnel experiments, used for the design of aircrafts. This opens up several possibilities by making aircraft design faster and cheaper, as well as allowing exploration of unconventional and radically new design alternatives. That’s the power of technology!”

SankhyaSutra Labs provides high-fidelity multiphysics and aerodynamics simulation software that leverages highly efficient computational methods, complemented by an optimally architected High- Performance Computing (HPC) Cluster to achieve reliable simulation. It finds applications primarily in aerospace and defence, automotive, semiconductor manufacturing, and process industries during many phases of the product lifecycle including design, operation, and maintenance. The technology also enables fundamental insights into physical phenomena including fluid dynamics, heat transfer, chemical reactions and particle dynamics. Digital twins developed using SankhyaSutra’s technology are key enablers of Industry 4.0.

Incubated in 2015, SankhyaSutra Labs has its R&D centre in Bangalore with target customers across the globe. The name SankhyaSutra translates to ‘numerical algorithms’ in Sanskrit. SankhyaSutra Labs is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd.