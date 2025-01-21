In a light-hearted moment ahead of India’s T20I series against England, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson showcased his singing talent by performing the classic Bollywood song “Pehla Nasha” during a team bonding session. The rendition, shared on Samson’s Instagram account, featured him alongside assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.



Captioning the video with, “Nothing is impossible !!! Njan paadi Mein Mumbai aa sakta hu?”—a nod to the popular talent show Indian Idol—Samson humorously hinted at auditioning for the show. In response, teammate and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav teased Samson in the comments, saying, “Aap Mumbai aa rahe hai lekin Chennai Rajkot Pune audition ke baad,” suggesting a series of auditions before reaching Mumbai.



This exchange highlights the camaraderie within the Indian cricket team as they prepare for the upcoming series. Samson, who recently delivered a stellar performance against Bangladesh, scoring his maiden T20I century, continues to be a key player for India.