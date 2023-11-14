Sanjay Raut Seeks EC Action Over Amit Shah For “Blatantly Misusing” Name Of Lord Ram

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has sought action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for “blatantly misusing” the name of Lord Ram for poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh. He called Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s free darshan of Ram Temple call “atrocious and disgusting”. He also asked the BJP if it would stop the people of Madhya Pradesh from visiting the temple if it lost in the Nov 17 assembly polls in the state.

“…I have heard and read the statement of Amit Shah and BJP leaders saying during the election campaigning of Madhya Pradesh that if a BJP government is formed in Madhya Pradesh, then people of Madhya Pradesh will be able to seek the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla free of cost… Lord Ram Lalla is of the whole country and world… ” Raut told ANI.

“Does this mean that if you lose in Madhya Pradesh, then you will stop the people of Madhya Pradesh from seeking darshan as they have not voted for them or charge them?… What kind of politics is going on in our country? …The Election Commission should take action on this…” he added.

“The entire union cabinet and party leadership of BJP is in MP… The party is openly using the name of Lord Ram to attract votes in MP. Do they have a monopoly over Ram Lalla? Will the ECI now intervene and take action against the BJP leaders,” Raut said, as quoted by IANS. Raut also accused the BJP of trying to divide the people on the issue of Lord Ram.

The Rajya Sabha MP was referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s poll promise to the voters that “all the people in MP would be taken for free ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram Temple” in Ayodhya if they bring the BJP to power.

He asked the leaders of the saffron party to apologise to Lord Ram and the people of India for invoking religious propaganda in election campaigns, and for violating the poll codes of conduct.