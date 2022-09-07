Sanjay Mishra
Entertainment

Sanjay Mishra Starrer ‘Woh 3 Din’ Trailer Released!

By Pragativadi News Service
40

New Delhi: The maker of the upcoming film ‘Woh 3 Din’ starring Sanjay Mishra has released the trailer from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Mishra shared the trailer of the project. Sharing the trailer he wrote: “Woh3Din is a journey full of hilarious moments, hardships, and hard work. We present you with the bits and crumbs of it. Coming near you on September 30th, 2022.”

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra)

</>

Directed by music composer Ankit Pandey, the film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rajesh Sharma.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8788 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking