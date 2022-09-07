Sanjay Mishra Starrer ‘Woh 3 Din’ Trailer Released!

New Delhi: The maker of the upcoming film ‘Woh 3 Din’ starring Sanjay Mishra has released the trailer from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Mishra shared the trailer of the project. Sharing the trailer he wrote: “Woh3Din is a journey full of hilarious moments, hardships, and hard work. We present you with the bits and crumbs of it. Coming near you on September 30th, 2022.”

Directed by music composer Ankit Pandey, the film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rajesh Sharma.