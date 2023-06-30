Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Music Album ‘Sukoon’ Sweeps Three Prestigious Music Awards!

Considered amongst some of cinema’s greats, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is also known for his astute musical sensibility released his first non-film music album ‘Sukoon’ that garnered widespread acclaim. The ghazal album has proven to be a tour de force, showcasing Bhansali’s remarkable talent for composing soul-stirring melodies and secured three prestigious awards at the esteemed CLEF Music Awards 2023.

At the CLEF Music Awards, ‘Sukoon’ dominated the night by claiming three top honors. Singer Armaan Malik’s captivating rendition of the track ‘Ghalib Hona Hai’ earned him the coveted award for ‘Vocalist of the Year (Male). Similarly, the enchanting song ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ performed by the incomparable Shreya Ghoshal, secured her the well-deserved accolade for ‘Vocalist of the Year (Female).’

Additionally, ‘Sukoon’ triumphed in the category of ‘Best Ghazal Album of the Year,’ leading Sanjay Leela Bhansali and music label Sa Re Ga Ma to take home this prestigious award. This recognition reflects the album’s ability to seamlessly blend tradition and innovation, creating a musical experience that transcends boundaries.

‘Sukoon’ comprises nine distinct songs, each sung by a lineup of renowned artists including Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s unparalleled vision has woven a tapestry of melodies, incorporating a wide array of musical instruments such as tablas, flute, guitars, sarangi, sitars, and harmonium into the album’s rich and captivating soundtrack.

Music has always been the heartbeat of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinema, and ‘Sukoon’ marks his debut in the realm of non-film music. With this album, Bhansali showcases his unwavering passion for music and his ability to create timeless compositions that resonate with audiences around the world.

The success of ‘Sukoon’ at the CLEF Music Awards 2023 reinforces Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dedication to crafting music that leaves an indelible impact.