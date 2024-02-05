Sanjay Jaju Assumes Charge As Information And Broadcasting Secretary

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju on Monday assumed charge as secretary in the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, succeeding Apurva Chandra after he was appointed as health secretary.

He is a 1992-batch IAS officer from the Telangana cadre. Jaju is taking charge of one of the important ministries just ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term in office.

Shri Jaju has earlier served as Additional Secretary to Government of India from 2018 to 2023 and Director, of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited from October 2014 to March 2018.

He has served as Secretary to the Govt of Andhra Pradesh (Electronics, IT and Communications Department) from May 2011 to October 2014.

A postgraduate mechanical engineer and a cost and management accountant, Jaju recently completed an MBA in finance. He has worked in diverse areas such as urban, infrastructure, civil supplies, education and tribal welfare. Jaju has been an ardent advocate of Information Technology for development and governance.