Sanjay Dutt To Star In Sports Drama ‘Toolsidas Junior’

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar’s joint production, titled “Toolsidas Junior”.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the announcement.

<>

ASHUTOSH GOWARIKER – BHUSHAN KUMAR JOIN HANDS… Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar team up for their first joint production – a sports drama – titled #ToolsidasJunior… Stars #SanjayDutt, #RajivKapoor and #VarunBuddhadev… Directed by Mridul. pic.twitter.com/RLtVmwDepp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2020

</>

The sports drama is set in the world of snooker and also stars actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s youngest son Rajiv Kapoor, who returns to screen 30 years after his 1990 movie “Zimmedaaar”.

The film, written and directed by Mridul, also features child actor Varun Buddhadev.

Gowariker and Kumar had previously partnered for the music of 2004 drama, “Swades”.