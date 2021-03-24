Sanjay Dutt Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on Tuesday.

The superstar took his Twitter to thank the medical staff. Besides, the 61-year-old actor posted a photo of himself receiving the dose.

Dutt wrote: “Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind!”

Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center.

I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

The Sadak actor became the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.