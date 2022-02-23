Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan Team Up For A Rom-Com ‘Ghudchadi’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan have teamed up for a rom-com titled Ghudchadi.

Trade analyst took to social media handle to share the news and wrote: “SANJAY DUTT – RAVEENA TANDON – KHUSHALII KUMAR – PARTH SAMTHAAN STAR IN ‘GHUDCHADI’: FILMING BEGINS… #SanjayDutt, #RaveenaTandon, #KhushaliiKumar and #ParthSamthaan essay principal roles in rom-com drama #Ghudchadi… Costars #ArunaIrani… Directed by debutant #BinoyGandhi.”

Talking about the film, it is helmed by debutant Binoy Gandhi. The shooting of the film has commenced from today in Jaipur.