Sanjay Dutt Gives Major Fitness Goals; Take A Look
Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt gave a major fitness goal that will keep you motivated to keep exercising all year long. Taking to Instagram Sanjay Dutt shared a picture and wrote:” It’s the mind that believes and the body that achieves. #DuttsTheWay”
On the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in his home production sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’ which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.
