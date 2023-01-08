Sanjay Dutt Gives Major Fitness Goals; Take A Look

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt gave a major fitness goal that will keep you motivated to keep exercising all year long. Taking to Instagram Sanjay Dutt shared a picture and wrote:” It’s the mind that believes and the body that achieves. #DuttsTheWay”

On the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in his home production sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’ which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.