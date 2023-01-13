Sania Mirza Reveals Career’s Last Australian Open, Pens Emotional Note Social Media

New Delhi: India’s legendary Tennis player Sania Mirza took to social media on Friday to pen down an emotional note, revealing she will be participating in her career’s last Australian Open, set to begin on Monday, January 16.

Sania will pair up with Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina to compete in the Women’s doubles event, her career’s final Australian Open. During a recent interview with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) website, the 36-year-old had confirmed she will officially retire at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February.

“Thirty (yes, 30!) years ago a 6 year old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked on learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little. The fight for our dreams began at 6! With a lot of hope despite all the odds stacked against us, we dared to dream of playing in a Grand Slam some day and of representing our country with honour at the highest level in sport. As I look back at my career now, not only did I get to play well over half a century of Grand Slam tournaments but I was fortunate enough to win a bunch of them, too, with God’s grace,” Sania said in an official statement.