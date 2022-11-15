Sania Mirza Celebrates Birthday With Farah Khan Amid Divorce Rumours With Hubby Shoaib Malik

New Delhi: Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has recently been in the headlines for her rumoured divorce from her Pakistani cricketer husband, Shoaib Malik. Amid rumours, Sania celebrated her 36th birthday with Farah Khan and singer Ananya Birla.

Farah Khan took to social media to pen a birthday note for her. Sharing a glimpse from the celebrations, she wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @mirzasaniar .. only happiness n love for you this year n always ♥️ see I stayed awake.. p.s- happy birthday to sania mom too.. best person to share a birthday with.. ur mom @nasimamirza guest appearance @ananyabirla 😀”

Singer Ananya Birla also shared snaps from the celebrations which took place in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Shoiab, took to social media to drop a lovely message for Sania. The birthday note read, “Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…”

