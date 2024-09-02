Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday. The arrest is linked to his alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the hospital. The CBI interrogated Ghosh for over two weeks before taking him into custody.

The charges against Ghosh include criminal conspiracy, cheating, and dishonesty, in addition to Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, all related to financial misconduct at the medical college. These charges are considered cognisable and non-bailable.

The arrest followed the CBI’s takeover of the investigation from the Kolkata Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), as directed by the Calcutta High Court.

Ghosh’s tenure as principal spanned from February 2021 to September 2023. After a transfer in October 2023, he unexpectedly resumed his role within a month and remained in position until a trainee doctor was found raped and murdered at the hospital. The incident occurred on August 9, leading to nationwide protests and unrest in West Bengal. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, has been arrested for the rape and murder.

Furthermore, Sandip Ghosh faces scrutiny from the Kolkata Police for revealing the victim’s identity. The Indian Medical Association has also suspended his membership following the disciplinary committee’s review of the incident.

